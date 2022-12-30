ED freezes Rs 42.21 cr more in gaming app case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out a search operation on a total of 1548 bank accounts involved in cyber crimes and freeze a number of Rs 42.21 crore (balance lying in these bank accounts) in a case related to the Mobile Gaming Application, E-nuggets.

So far, an amount of Rs 110.76 crore has been frozen or seized by the ED in the case.

The case was registered on the basis of an FIR registered by Park Street Police Station, Kolkata, against Amir Khan and others, based on a complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities, in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Kolkata.

During the investigation, it was found that Amir Khan had launched a mobile gaming application namely E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding the public.

After collecting handsome amounts from the public, all of a sudden the withdrawal from the said app was stopped on one pretext or the other.

Thereafter, all data, including profile information, was wiped off from the app servers. The probe revealed that multiple accounts (more than 300) were used to launder money. Proceeds were also used to purchase Cryptocurrencies.

Amir Khan is currently under judicial custody.

Earlier, one Romen Agarwal, who was actively involved in inter/intra-country transactions, was also arrested in the case by the ED. Further investigation into the matter is on.