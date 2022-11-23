ED, IT operations spark political chaos in Telangana

Hyderabad: As the operations of the Enforcement Directorate and Income tax departments intensified in Telangana a stir has been created among the TRS leaders and they are reportedly rushing to secure their wealth with businessmen and cronies.

After the ED operations on commercial establishments of Minister G. Kamalakar on November 9, followed by another minister, Srinivas Yadav’s brothers and his personal aides were interrogated and now the houses and offices of Minister Ch. Malla Reddy and his family members were raided by the income tax department have created stir among the TRS leaders, especially the ministers, and they are reportedly contacting their close associates and friends to seek help in hiding their wealth.

There were speculations of central agencies’ operations in Telangana after the Munugode elections, but no one had the idea that the central agencies would start operations at this pace.

According to the sources, the TRS leaders and ministers who are expecting possible action against them, have reportedly initiated rescue measures and have made arrangements for transferring their properties and investments.

However, the ED, CBI and IT operations against the ministers are being termed as political grudges in some quarters while opposition and BJP leaders claim that these actions have actually been initiated after reviewing the complaints received so far. It must be noted that complaints were sent about the alleged corruption and irregularities of the leaders and ministers of the TRS long back, but actions have been initiated now, to which the leaders are calling is as an act of vengeance.

Pradesh Congress President Revanth Reddy had earlier sent a complaint to CBI, ED and IT against the Labour Minister and had claimed to attach evidences with it.