ED probes Jharkhand recruitment exam irregularities

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate has launched a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the conduct of multiple recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, particularly the JSSC-CGL examination, officials said on Monday, August 10.

They said the central agency took cognisance of a state police CID FIR and some other complaints and chargesheets to initiate a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED is soon expected to initiate further action, including gathering evidence, summoning those linked to these cases and possibly attaching the accused’s assets, officials said.

Students have been agitating in the state for 16 days demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, particularly the JSSC-CGL (Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination).

The agitators are also demanding comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

They are also seeking cancellation of several recruitment tests, including the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination, and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

On Monday, the Jharkhand CID arrested ex-JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment exams.

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The CID had earlier questioned Khiangte four times since July 28 and raided 18 locations across Ranchi, Palamu, Hazaribagh, Bokaro and Dhanbad as part of its probe into the alleged recruitment irregularities.

The state agency also arrested 14 people before Khiangte as part of this probe, while the JPSC postponed the Combined Civil Services Mains Examination, scheduled from July 25 to 27, citing “unavoidable circumstances” amid mounting protests.

All three JPSC members, Ajeeta Bhattacharya, the wife of prominent JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharyya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmad, resigned on Sunday, August 9.

The development came after the Jharkhand CID summoned the three for questioning over allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks.