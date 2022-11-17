ED questions minister Talasani’s brothers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned two brothers, Talasani Mahesh Yadav and Talasani Dharmender Yadav, who are siblings of Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav, for questioning on Wednesday.



The sibling duo was summoned to quiz in connection with an alleged case of violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) rules involving Hyderabad’s Chikoti Praveen.



FEMA law allowed Indian residents to carry out transactions in forex, foreign security, or to own an immovable property abroad.

They appeared before the ED authorities in the morning and the officials continued to examine them till 9 p.m.



They were being questioned when reports last came in. Two others, including a public representative belonging to a political party in power, too were reportedly issued a summon for an appearance before the ED authorities in the case involving Chikoti Praveen.

Chikoti Praveen case

Casino organiser Chikoti Praveen Kumar and his aide Madhava Reddy in August appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

ED noticed that Chikoti Praveen along with others was organising a casino for VIPs in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Indonesia.

The ED on July 30 raided the farmhouse of Chikoti Praveen Kumar in Kadtal Ranga Reddy district of Telangana along with several other places.

Earlier on July 29, Chikoti Praveen’s residence at IS Sadan of Hyderabad and Madhav Reddy’s residence in Boinpally was raided by the investigative agency.

After a raid that stretched on for 18 hours, Enforcement Directorate officials seized various important documents and checked and searched all the luxury cars owned by Chikoti.

Chikoti Kumar was found to be in illegal possession of dozens of exotic animals.