ED raids in Chhattisgarh: Congress to stage statewide protest

Raipur: In response to multi-location raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate in Chhattisgarh, the Congress has announced state-wide protests, including the symbolic burning of effigies of the ED and Bharatiya Janata Party.

The ED conducted raids at 14 locations, including the residence of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday.

The raids were conducted at locations linked to Baghel and his close associates in Durg district in connection with a multi-crore liquor scam.

This action has ignited a fierce exchange of accusations between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

While Congress has labelled the ED‘s actions as a politically motivated ploy by the BJP, the latter has countered, asserting that the ED only steps in where there is wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, the ED summoned Baghel’s son, Chaitanya, for interrogation, fueling the already raging fire.

The operation sparked outrage among Congress supporters, who staged protests throughout the day. Allegations have surfaced that some protesters resorted to stone-pelting, targeting the vehicles of ED officials as they departed Baghel’s residence.

The Durg district police confirmed receiving a verbal complaint from the ED about the incident, citing damage to a vehicle’s window.

The police officers have assured ED to investigate and take appropriate action. The Bhilai Police have since registered an FIR against 25 individuals, accusing them of obstructing government work, vandalism, and blocking the ED convoy.

Arrests are expected soon, police sources said.

The sources reveal that the ED’s raids were part of an investigation into a money laundering case involving Chaitanya Baghel, linked to an alleged liquor scam.

The operation extended to properties associated with Chaitanya’s close ally, Laxmi Narayan Bansal (also known as Pappu Bansal), and others.

Chaitanya, who resides with his father in Bhilai, became a focal point of the search.

Meanwhile, Bhupesh Baghel has posted on his X handle: Aaj Ka Karyakram (with self-portrait), 11 March, subah 11 baje, Vidhan Sabha Satra indicating that he will take on the government in the state Assembly this morning.

The Budget session of the Assembly which began on February 24 will conclude on March 21.