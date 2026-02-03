ED raids in West Bengal linked to coal mining, transportation case

This investigation is different from another alleged coal scam case being probed by the federal probe agency.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd February 2026 12:17 pm IST
Enforcement Directorate office in Hyderabad
Enforcement Directorate office in Hyderabad

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, February 3, conducted searches at multiple locations in West Bengal as part of a money laundering investigation into a case of alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal, officials said.

About ten premises, including those belonging to a state police official Manoranjan Mondal, are being covered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

This investigation is different from another alleged coal scam case being probed by the federal probe agency in which it had raided the premises of political consultancy firm I-PAC in Kolkata last month.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Some persons identified as Kiran Khan, Sekh Akhtar, Prabir Datta, Mirza H Baig among others are being raided as part of the latest action, the officials said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd February 2026 12:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button