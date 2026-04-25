ED raids Kolkata, Burdwan in West Bengal PDS scam case

The action is being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th April 2026 9:40 am IST
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Enforcement Directorate

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday, April 25, raided several locations in poll-bound West Bengal as part of its money laundering investigation into an alleged PDS scam, officials said.

Searches were underway at about nine premises of suppliers and exporters in Kolkata, Burdwan, and Habra, including Niranjan Chandra Saha’s, they said.

The action is being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

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The central agency conducted raids in this case earlier, too.

The state is scheduled to go for the second phase of the assembly polls on April 29. The first phase of voting was held on April 23.

The money laundering case stems from an October 2020 FIR registered by the Basirhat police on the complaint of a deputy commissioner of customs (land customs station) at Ghojadanga, alleging large-scale diversion of Public Distribution System (PDS) wheat meant for welfare schemes.

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The wheat was procured at low prices through unauthorised channels, in collusion with suppliers, licensed distributors, dealers, and middlemen.

Large quantities were illegally diverted from the supply chain and aggregated at multiple locations, the ED has claimed.

To conceal its origin, the accused removed or reversed the original gunny bags bearing Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state government markings and refilled them, thereby hiding identifying features and passing off the PDS wheat as legitimate stock for sale in the open market or export, it has said.

It has arrested former West Bengal food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick and some others in this case.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th April 2026 9:40 am IST

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