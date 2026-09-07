ED raids premises linked to Urdu daily promoted by TMC MP

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday, September 7, raided premises in Kolkata, Delhi and Ranchi as part of an investigation against an Urdu daily promoted by TMC Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque, officials said.

Haque is the director of the company that brings out the daily named Akhbar-E-Mashriq.

Delhi: ED officials enter 61, South Avenue, identified as the AITC party office and the residence of Nadimul Haque. The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at seven locations linked to Nadimul Haque pic.twitter.com/isWMhDwX23 — IANS (@ians_india) September 7, 2026

The probe relates to allegations related to publication and dissemination of material promoting communal disharmony and unaccounted cash transactions and funding from suspicious sources.

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About seven premises in Kolkata, Delhi and Ranchi have been raided. The case stems from a FIR registered by the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, they said.