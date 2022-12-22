ED raids premises of Kolkata TV promoter in money laundering case

New Delhi: The ED on Thursday said it has conducted raids at six locations related to the promoter of a Kolkata-based TV news channel and his companies in a money laundering case linked to alleged cheating of a consortium of lenders led by Canara Bank.

The premises are related to R P Infosystems Ltd. and Kaustuv Ray, owner of Kolkata TV, the federal agency said in a statement.

“Several incriminating documents and electronic gadgets have been seized during the search operation,” it said.

The agency said its money laundering case was filed after studying two CBI FIRs against the accused.

“Kaustuv Ray has defrauded and cheated the consortium of banks headed by Canara Bank.

“The CBI has already filed two chargesheets against Kaustuv Ray and others,” the Enforcement Directorate said.

The ED has attached properties worth Rs 22.67 crore and filed a chargesheet (prosecution complaint) against Kaustuv Ray and others and the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court “has taken cognisance of the offence of money laundering against them”, it said.