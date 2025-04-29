ED seizes Rs 23L, vintage cars in Bhoodan land scam raids in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) Hyderabad seized Rs 23 lakh cash, foreign currency Dh 12,000, forty-five old and used cars, including several vintage cars, during searches conducted in connection with the Bhoodan land case in the city. The ED seized a total of Rs 25,78,186.4 in cash, including foreign currency.

The ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002 in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Bhoodan land situated at Nagaram village, Maheshwaram mandal.

The land was falsely claimed by Khaderunnisa as her ancestral property. The ED alleged that the revenue records were fraudulently mutated and the land was sold to various entities in association with several middlemen.

“These middlemen, in connivance with government officials, forged the documents and changed the land revenue records, resulting in de-notifying the said land from the prohibited list and its subsequent sale to some private parties,” the ED maintained.

The searches were conducted at the residences and farmhouses of Khaderunnisa, Mohd Munawar Khan, Mohd Lateef Sharfan Mohd Akhtar Sharfan, Mohd Sukhoor and resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents related to the fraudulent sale and purchase of government land, an official said.