ED Sheeran Dubai concerts: Date, venue & other details

Abu Dhabi: British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is all set to headline two open-air concerts in Dubai as part of his ‘+–=÷× Tour’.

The singer will grace the stage at Dubai’s Sevens Stadium on January 19 and January 20, 2024.

The performance will be the UAE’s largest combined open-air concert, which will feature a 360-degree revolving stage format, offering an immersive, close-up experience for fans.

The concert tickets go on sale on Friday, November 10, from 10 am UAE time on the event website.

Ticket details

Standing tickets — Dirhams 595 (Rs 13,499)

Unreserved seated tickets — Dirhams 495 dirham (Rs 11,230)

Premium (upper) seated tickets — Dirhams 995 (Rs 22,572)

Premium front tickets— Dirhams 1,195 (Rs 27,111)

🔔 Ed Sheeran Live in Dubai: Tickets Out Now! ⁠

⁠

Get ready for an unforgettable night as global superstar Ed Sheeran brings his + – = ÷ x Tour to Dubai in what will be the largest open-air event ever to take place at The Sevens Stadium Dubai on January 19 & 20! ⁠

⁠

Don’t… pic.twitter.com/jlNhArvaj8 — Platinumlist (@Platinumlist) November 10, 2023

The stadium’s seating capacity for the gigs is over 60,000, though the number of tickets on sale is yet to be announced.

Ahead of the ticket sale, Ed Sheeran was projected on a giant display on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Were you there last night? 😍⁠ ⁠



Ed Sheeran lit up the Burj Khalifa in the heart of Dubai! ⁠ ⁠



🔗 Register for pre-sale, link in bio! ⁠ ⁠ 💜 pic.twitter.com/XqYzBHJDGG — Platinumlist (@Platinumlist) November 7, 2023

Sheeran’s Mathematics tour will cover countries of Bahrain, Japan, Thailand, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines and Taiwan.