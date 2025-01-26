Ed Sheeran Hyderabad show next week: check ticket prices

Hyderabad has always been a city that loves live music. From hosting big names in the past to welcoming global stars, the city’s love for concerts is unmatched. This time, Ed Sheeran, the world-famous singer behind hits like Shape of You and Perfect, is coming to Hyderabad.

Concert Details

Ed Sheeran will perform live at Ramoji Film City on February 2, 2025, as part of his Mathematics Tour. Known for his soulful songs and simple yet powerful performances, fans can expect a magical evening filled with music, emotions, and singalongs.

Ticket Prices and Availability

Tickets are already available on BookMyShow. Prices start at Rs, 3,500 rupees and go up to Rs. 24,000 rupees, depending on the seating category. With limited tickets left, it’s best to book now to avoid missing out on this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Why Hyderabad Loves Ed Sheeran

This isn’t Ed Sheeran’s first visit to India. Fans adore his genuine connection with the audience and his love for Indian culture. In the past, he even surprised everyone by teaming up with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh for a fun performance.

A Night to Remember

Ramoji Film City, the perfect venue for a concert of this scale, will set the stage for an unforgettable night. Ed Sheeran’s mix of popular hits and acoustic magic will make the evening truly special.