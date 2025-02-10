Ed Sheeran surprises fans with Telugu song ‘Chuttamalle’

Hyderabad: British singer Ed Sheeran surprised his fans in Bengaluru by singing a Telugu song, Chuttamalle from the movie Devara. The original singer, Shilpa Rao, joined him on stage, making it a memorable moment for the audience.

Ed Sheeran’s Chuttamalle Viral Video

Before the concert, Ed Sheeran practiced the song with Shilpa Rao, who helped him with pronunciation. He later shared a video on Instagram, saying, “Obsessed with Shilpa Rao’s voice, a real privilege to share the stage tonight, and learn a new language!” Fans loved his effort to sing in Telugu.

Ed Sheeran Loves Indian Music

This is not the first time Sheeran has embraced Indian music. Earlier, he performed Urvashi Urvashi with AR Rahman in Chennai. Fans appreciate his efforts to connect with Indian culture through music.

Before the concert, Sheeran tried a street performance in Bengaluru but was stopped by the police. They said he did not have official permission. Later, Sheeran clarified on Instagram, “We had permission to busk, it wasn’t just us randomly turning up.”

India Tour Continues

Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour has been a big success. He has performed in Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai, with upcoming shows in Delhi and Shillong. Fans are excited to see what he does next.