ED again summons BRS leader Kavitha in Delhi liquor policy case

New Delhi: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to join the investigation in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case. Kavitha has been asked to appear before ED on Tuesday, January 16.

In September last year, the Enforcement Directorate issued a summon to Kavitha and in March in connection with the probe into the Delhi liquor policy case.

Also Read Andhra Congress chief Rudra Raju steps down, paves way for Sharmila

Kavitha, who is a member of the Telangana Legislative Council, was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the same case in December 2022.

Earlier on January 13, ED issued a summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the fourth time in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise policy 2021-22 case asking him to join the investigation on January 18.

The fresh summons to Delhi CM follows the third summons which he skipped last week.Kejriwal has so far skipped summons issued by the ED on three occasions including on January 3, November 2 and December 22, calling them “illegal and politically motivated.”

The ED wants to record Kejriwal’s statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalized, and allegations of bribery. ED has so far filed five charge sheets in the case, including against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia.