ED summons ex-BRS MLA in Telangana IAS officer’s land case

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, December summoned B Subba Reddy of Vamsiram Builders and former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy, along with two other developers, in connection with an alleged land case linked to Telangana IAS officer Amoy Kumar.

As per the ED, the summoned builders include Talasu Surya Teja of Ammoda Developers and K Sidda Reddy of KSR Mines, and individuals were alleged beneficiaries of these transactions. The Telangana IAS officer’s role in the matter was also under scrutiny, and his statements were recorded multiple times.

The ED’s summons requires the individuals to appear for questioning starting December 16. The investigation also focuses on 50 acres of Bhoodan land in Nagaram village, Maheshwaram mandal, Rangareddy district.

The ED’s Hyderabad unit, investigating under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), revealed that these transactions were part of broader irregularities involving 100 acres of Bhoodan land. The Telangana Bhoodan Yagna Board had previously issued eviction notices to land allottees, citing illegal transactions.

The PMLA investigation stems from an FIR registered by the Maheshwaram police in 2023. The FIR was based on a private complaint filed in the Maheshwaram court by Dastagir Shareef of Mehdipatnam. The complaint alleged that in October 2021, fraudulent sale deeds were registered, and land passbooks were issued for 42 acres and 33 guntas in Nagaram village despite the land being notified as govt property.

Land was reportedly sold illegally despite being listed as government land under the 22-A prohibitory category of the Indian Stamp Act. ED is examining whether fraudulent transactions were used to alienate government land for private gain, with developments expected as the investigation progresses.

Telangana IAS officer’s land case

In 2018, the High Court issued status quo orders. While the status quo was in place, on August 8, 2022, Amoy Kumar issued the proceedings to remove 52 acres from the prohibited list. When the private parties brought the matter to the notice of the court, Justice Lakshman on October 14, 2022, issued stay orders.