ED summons YSRC MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy in Delhi excise case

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th March 2023 8:33 pm IST
YSRCP MP denies involvement in Delhi liquor scam
YSRCP MP Magunta Sreenivasulu

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued a summon to Ongole YSR Congress (YSRC) MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, to appear before them on March 18, in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

There are possibilities that ED might be confronting Sreenivasulu Reddy with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandra Pillai arrested for money laundering in the excise case. The MP’s son, Magunta Raghava Reddy, was earlier arrested in the scam.

The ED has claimed in the supplementary charge sheet that Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from South Group, whose prominent persons are Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy and K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Also Read
Delhi Liquor scam: ED arrests YSRCP MP’s son Raghava Reddy

The ED had arrested Punjab-based businessman Gautam Malhotra and one Rajesh Joshi, an aide of Vijay Nair. It was alleged that Joshi got money from Nair for Goa election. This money was proceeds of crime generated through Excise policy scam. Their interrogation led to the arrest of Magunta Raghava Reddy.

Now, the ED is further probing the matter.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th March 2023 8:33 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button