ED team visits Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s Delhi house

New Delhi: An Enforcement Directorate team on Monday visited the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The sources indicated that the visit could be linked to his fresh deposition in an alleged land fraud case in which the ED had questioned him at his official residence in Ranchi on January 20.

Also Read Supreme Court refuses to entertain Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s plea against ED summons

The agency had issued fresh summons to him last week asking him to confirm his availability for questioning on either January 29 or January 31, sources had said.

The investigation pertains to a “huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia” in Jharkhand, according to the agency.