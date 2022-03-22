Edible oil traders impose new price on old stock

Hyderabad: The Sunflower oil prices are soaring due to the Russia Ukraine war as the oil is imported from these two countries.

From the onset of the war, many big traders have stocked the oil to sell it in retail with many-fold profit.

These stockists are claiming that the retail stock has exhausted and surreptitiously selling the old stock in the market by fixing a new price tag. The old stock clearly has manufacturing and expiry date but the people are forced to pay extra cost.

The poor and middle class people are facing great difficulties due to the increase in edible oil price by Rs 100 per liter.

Those purchasing the Sunflower oil wholesale are paying Rs. 2800 for a 15 liter can.

There is no mechanism from the government due to which the common man is suffering.