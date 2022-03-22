Edible oil traders impose new price on old stock

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 22nd March 2022 6:21 am IST
Centre to hold meet with states over soaring edible oil prices
Edible Oil (Representative Image)

Hyderabad: The Sunflower oil prices are soaring due to the Russia Ukraine war as the oil is imported from these two countries.

From the onset of the war, many big traders have stocked the oil to sell it in retail with many-fold profit.

These stockists are claiming that the retail stock has exhausted and surreptitiously selling the old stock in the market by fixing a new price tag. The old stock clearly has manufacturing and expiry date but the people are forced to pay extra cost. 

MS Education Academy

The poor and middle class people are facing great difficulties due to the increase in edible oil price by Rs 100 per liter.

Those purchasing the Sunflower oil wholesale are paying Rs. 2800 for a 15 liter can.

There is no mechanism from the government due to which the common man is suffering.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button