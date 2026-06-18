Education Minister Pradhan reviews preparations for NEET re-exam

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a high-level review meeting on Thursday, June 18, with senior officials from the Ministry of Education, state governments, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and higher education institutions to assess preparedness for the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21.

The NEET-UG for admissions into medical courses took place on May 3 this year but the NTA cancelled it on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak. The CBI is currently investigating this matter.

Addressing the meeting, Pradhan emphasised the importance of maintaining the “highest standards of integrity, transparency and efficiency” in the examination process and directed all concerned authorities to remain vigilant and fully prepared for the free and fair conduct of the re-examination.

The minister said officers designated by the ministry would reach all states to coordinate activities related to the re-examination process and report to the command centre headed by the NTA Director General.

Pradhan also asked designated nodal officers of state governments to ensure that students were provided all necessary facilities to enable them to appear for the re-examination in a stress-free environment.

School Education and Literacy Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi and NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, among others, attended the meeting.

Kumar requested the state governments’ nodal officers to ensure they took adequate steps regarding re-examination preparations.

Joshi said the time between now and the re-examination date was crucial and stressed the need for proactive coordination, timely dissemination of instructions and strict compliance with all prescribed protocols.

The NTA Director General said the NTA is working with all concerned stakeholders, including the district-level coordination committees headed by the District Magistrates, state police departments and intelligence agencies, to ensure the re-examination is conducted smoothly.

According to the ministry, detailed deliberations covered examination preparedness, coordination mechanisms, security protocols, logistical arrangements, grievance redressal mechanisms and adherence to examination guidelines. The ministry said 222 participants attended the meeting, which was conducted in a hybrid mode.

Senior officials from various states/Union Territories, nodal officers of centrally funded institutes, vice chancellors and directors of higher educational institutes across the country participated.

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Meanwhile, the NTA has also urged NEET-UG candidates to remain calm and focus on their preparation, asserting that extensive arrangements have been made to ensure a safe, secure and fair examination.

In a message on X, the agency said the re-examination will be conducted on Sunday as scheduled and asked candidates not to be swayed by rumours of postponement or by the “noise on social media”.

“Rely only on official communication from the NTA,” it said.

📌 A message to our students



The NEET UG 2026 examination is just three days away.

To every candidate: you have worked hard, you have prepared, and now is the time to trust your effort. Stay calm, rest well, and focus on doing your best. That is all that is asked of you.



The… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 18, 2026

“We want to reassure you that extensive arrangements are in place for a safe, secure and fair examination, in close coordination with relevant ministries, state governments and security agencies. The integrity of this process is our highest priority, and robust, multi-layered safeguards have been put in place,” it said.

The agency also warned against malpractice, saying, “Any attempt at malpractice will be dealt with firmly – because protecting honest, hardworking students is exactly what this is about.”

Regarding the cancellation of the May 3 examination, the NTA said the decision served the candidates’ interests and that lessons from the incident were used to strengthen the examination process.

“The difficult decision taken on May 3 was made solely in your interest. The moment a problem was identified, we acted to protect the fairness of the process for every sincere candidate. We have carried those lessons forward and strengthened the system further this time,” it said.

The NTA also highlighted the availability of mental health support for students facing examination-related stress.

“If the pressure feels heavy, please know you are not alone. The MANAS mental-health helpline (14416) is available, and support is there for anyone who needs it. Reaching out is a sign of strength,” the message said.

The agency said, “The NEET UG 2026 examination is just three days away. Stay calm, rest well, and focus on doing your best. That is all that is asked of you.”