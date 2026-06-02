Education Ministry initiates action over NEET-UG paper leak

New Delhi: In a major development amid the controversy surrounding the alleged NEET-UG entrance exam paper leak, the Union Ministry of Education has officially initiated strict administrative action.​

According to top ministry sources, the government has launched a thorough investigation into the alleged paper leaks.

As a primary step in the crackdown, the Education Ministry has formally sought a detailed report regarding the controversial awarding of an operational contract to a private firm, COEMPT. ​

Sources privy to the development revealed that investigators are meticulously scrutinising the company’s technical eligibility and past performance records to understand how it was entrusted with critical responsibilities related to the examination infrastructure.​

Also Read SC refuses to accept plea to conduct NEET-UG 2026 retest in CBT mode

High-ranking ministry sources have categorically stated that the government is treating the alleged data breach and paper leak with the utmost seriousness. ​

The ministry has issued a stern warning that strict, exemplary action will be taken against any institutional officials or external representatives found accountable for negligence or complicity.​

While the government continues to interface with cybersecurity agencies and exam board representatives to map out the full extent of the alleged vulnerability, this internal probe signals an immediate attempt to clean up the administrative machinery.​

To fortify examination security, the government has recently handed over the primary investigation to premier central agencies. ​

Furthermore, a high-level committee of technical experts has been constituted to overhaul the digital infrastructure, mandate stricter biometric verification at centres, and implement advanced encryption protocols for paper transmission to prevent future leaks.​

The government has already taken steps, such as ensuring that exam papers are transported by Indian Air Force planes. ​

The ministry has also promised that the final findings will lead to a complete overhaul of the current examination management protocol, ensuring absolute transparency and zero tolerance for malpractice in the future.​