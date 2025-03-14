Educational qualification of Aamir Khan’s girlfriend Gauri Spratt

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan turned 60 and surprised everyone by introducing his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, during a meet-and-greet in Mumbai. Aamir shared that they have been in a relationship for 18 months. He first met Gauri 25 years ago, but they lost touch. They reconnected when she visited Mumbai, and their bond grew into love.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt has lived most of her life in Bengaluru. She comes from a mixed heritage—her mother is Tamilian, and her father is Irish. Her grandfather was a freedom fighter, and her mother, Rita Spratt, owned a famous salon in Bengaluru. Gauri now manages a BBlunt salon in Mumbai.

Education and Career

Gauri studied at Blue Mountain School in Ooty before moving to London to study FDA Styling & Photography at the University of the Arts. She is also a mother to a six-year-old son.

Gauri and Bollywood

Unlike Aamir, Gauri is not a big movie fan. She has only watched a few of his films, including Lagaan and Dangal. Aamir described her as the most beautiful woman in his eyes, even joking that she is “prettier than Katrina Kaif.”

Aamir’s Family and Future Plans

Aamir’s children, Junaid and Ira, have met Gauri and are happy for him. The actor, who was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, remains close to his family. He is now preparing for his next film, Sitaare Zameen Par, which will release in June 2025.