Mumbai: Cricket fans woke up to surprising news as Mumbai Indians’ star and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, got engaged. According to reports, Arjun exchanged rings with the love of his life, Saaniya Chandhok, the granddaughter of prominent businessman Ravi Ghai. The engagement reportedly took place on Wednesday, August 13, in a private ceremony attended only by close family and friends.

Ever since the news broke online, fans have been eager to know more about Arjun Tendulkar’s fiancee, especially her educational background and career.

Saaniya Chandhok’s Educational Qualification and Career

Saaniya’s academic achievements are now going viral. As per reports, she graduated from the prestigious London School of Economics and later earned a diploma in Veterinary Technician from the Worldwide Veterinary Service in 2024.

Driven by her love for animals, she went on to establish Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a premium pet grooming and retail brand in Mumbai, where she currently serves as Director and Designated Partner.

Unlike many high-profile business heirs, Saaniya has carved her own niche, combining her entrepreneurial spirit with a passion for animal welfare.

Her Business Legacy

Belonging to one of Mumbai’s most prominent business families, Saaniya is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, the head of the Graviss Group, a conglomerate with interests in hotels, frozen foods, and real estate. The family owns well-known brands such as the InterContinental Hotel on Marine Drive, Brooklyn Creamery, and Kwality ice cream. Her father, Gaurav Ghai, continues to expand the family’s business legacy.

Saaniya Chandhok’s Instagram profile

Saaniya maintains a private life with only 805 followers on Instagram, where she is followed by both Arjun and his elder sister, Sara Tendulkar.

We congratulate Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok on their engagement and wish them a lifetime of happiness.