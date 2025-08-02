Mumbai: The Indian film industry is home to several exceptionally talented actors who have won hearts across Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood and other states. Their blockbuster performances and screen presence often overshadow lesser-known details about their personal lives especially their academic backgrounds. But ever wondered what degrees or education your favorite stars pursued before stepping into the limelight?

Let’s have a look a at the educational qualifications of some of top stars in India. (Below list is as per Ormax’s July 2025 list of top 10 most popular male actors in India).

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular male film stars in India (Jun 2025) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/Z6Du6wjyLo — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) July 18, 2025

Top 10 Indian actors and their educational qualifications

1. Prabhas

The Baahubali star completed his schooling in Chennai and Bhimavaram, followed by intermediate studies at Nalanda College, Hyderabad. He pursued a B.Tech from Sri Chaitanya College and trained in acting at Satyanand Film Institute, Visakhapatnam.

2. Vijay Thalapathy

Vijay studied at Fathima School and Balalok School in Chennai. He later joined Loyola College for a Visual Communication degree but dropped out early to focus on acting.

3. Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun went to St. Patrick’s School in Chennai, and later earned a BBA degree from MSR College, Hyderabad.

4. Shah Rukh Khan

SRK studied at St. Columba’s School, Delhi, and graduated in Economics from Hansraj College. He began a Master’s in Mass Communication at Jamia Millia Islamia but left mid-way to pursue acting. He also trained under Barry John and briefly attended the National School of Drama. Shah Rukh Khan also received five honorary doctorates from various universities. These include degrees from the University of Bedfordshire, the University of Edinburgh, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, the University of Law, London, and La Trobe University.

5. Ajith Kumar

Ajith’s journey is unique as he dropped out of Asan Memorial School in tenth grade and did not pursue higher education.

6. Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu did his schooling at St. Bede’s, Chennai, and later completed a Bachelor of Commerce from Loyola College, Chennai.

7. Jr NTR

Tarak studied at Vidyaranya High School and St. Mary’s College, Hyderabad, and also spent part of his academic life in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh.

8. Ram Charan

Ram Charan attended several schools including Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan, Chennai, Lawrence School, Lovedale and The Hyderabad Public School. He did his B.com at the St. Mary’s College, Hyderabad and trained at Kishore Namit Kapoor’s acting school. In 2024, he received an honorary doctorate from Vels University.

9. Akshay Kumar

The Khiladi star studied at Don Bosco High School, Mumbai, and enrolled at Guru Nanak Khalsa College, but dropped out to pursue martial arts and later acting.

10. Nani

Nani completed his schooling at St. Alphonsa’s High School and intermediate at Narayana Junior College, Hyderabad. He holds a degree from Wesley Degree College, Secunderabad.