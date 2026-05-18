Educational qualifications of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is already creating massive buzz as all the confirmed contestants have reached Cape Town, South Africa, for the shoot of the stunt-based reality show. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the popular show is returning after a one-year break due to production-related reasons.

While fans are excited to see their favourite celebrities perform dangerous stunts this season, many are also curious to know more about the contestants’ educational backgrounds.

Interestingly, the star contestants come from diverse academic fields including engineering, journalism, business, literature and design. Here’s a look at the educational qualifications of all contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants and their degrees

1. Gaurav Khanna

The actor holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree. He completed his schooling at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School in Kanpur before moving to Mumbai for higher studies.

2. Harsh Gujral

Harsh completed his B.Tech degree from Inderprastha Engineering College in Uttar Pradesh. Before entering comedy, he worked professionally as a database engineer.

3. Rubina Dilaik

The actress holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature with minors in Political Science from St. Bede’s College, Shimla.

4. Orhan Awatramani (Orry)

Orry studied Bachelor of Fine Arts and Communication Design at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York.

5. Farrhana Bhatt

She completed her Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Government College for Women, Srinagar.

6. Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from a hospitality college in Jaipur.

7. Shagun Sharma

The actress completed her Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM) after moving from Himachal Pradesh to Mumbai.

8. Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik completed his schooling in Dubai and later pursued graduation from the City of London College, London.

9. Avinash Mishra

He completed his graduation from AVS Presidency International College in Raipur.

10. Ruhaanika Dhawan

The youngest contestant of the season is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree and recently completed her first-semester exams.

11. Avika Gor

Avika completed her schooling in Mumbai and later focused on her acting career instead of pursuing higher studies. She has a degree in Arts alongside a postgraduate degree in Development Communication from Gujarat University.

12. Karan Wahi

Karan completed his schooling at St. Mark’s Senior Secondary Public School and later pursued higher education at IILM Institute in Delhi.

13. Vishal Aditya Singh

The actor completed his schooling in Bihar and was actively involved in sports before stepping into modelling and acting.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 is expected to premiere in late June or July 2026 on Colors TV and will also stream online on JioCinema.

Note: The educational qualifications mentioned above are compiled from publicly available online information at the time of writing this article.