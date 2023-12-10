Eexcise policy case: SC to hear plea filed by Sanjay Singh on Monday

Earlier, the ED had reportedly filed a 60-page supplementary charge sheet against Singh in the case alleging that he was involved in conspiracy, money laundering, and helping the accused.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th December 2023 9:35 pm IST
Classic case of abuse of power: Sanjay Singh to Delhi Court in Excise policy case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday the plea filed by Aam Admi Party leader Sanjay Singh against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate and subsequent remand in connection with alleged Delhi excise policy scam case.

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S.N.V. Bhatti will take up the matter for hearing on December 11.

On November 20, the top court had issued notice and asked the Centre and the ED to respond to the plea filed by Singh.

It had granted liberty to the AAP leader to file for a regular bail application before the jurisdictional court concerned.

Meanwhile, Special Judge M.K. Nagpal, of the Rouse Avenue Court, on Saturday adjourned hearing on the bail plea filed by AAP MP and scheduled the next session for December 12.

The anti-money laundering agency on October 4 arrested Singh after carrying out searches at his residence in the North Avenue area. Singh’s arrest was the second big arrest in the case after former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

