Efforts on to improve Govt schools: Dayakar Rao

Hyderabad: The minister for Panchayat Raj Dayakar Rao said that the state government has launched a unique “Mera Gaon Mera School” program to improve infrastructure in Government schools. Now it is the responsibility of every responsible citizen to extend his cooperation to this program to better the government schools’ conditions.

Dayakar Rao attended a program arranged in his constituency Palakurthi where he distributed Covid kids and cleaning equipment among the officials of five High Schools.

“The chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wants to ensure that no poor student is deprived of education and he should be provided corporate-style education in government schools. English medium education is being introduced in the government schools from the next academic year. With improvement in education, the state can develop fast,” he said.

The state is spending Rs. 7289 crore under the “Mera Gaon Mera school” scheme. During the current year, Rs 3497 crores will be spent on bettering infrastructure in 9123 Government schools.

The Mera Gaon Mera scheme will be implemented in Palakurthi Assembly Constituency’s government Mandal Parishad and Zila Parishad schools. Rao appealed to the NRIs and others to donate generously to this scheme.