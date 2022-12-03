Efforts on to secure release of eight former Indian Navy personnel: Admiral Kumar

New Delhi: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar on Saturday said efforts are underway to secure the release of eight former Indian Navy personnel who have been detained by Qatari authorities.

“Efforts are underway to resolve the issue…We hope a solution will be found out,” he said while replying to a question at a press conference.

The Chief of Naval Staff said the “problem” has been raised with agencies concerned as well as at the “highest leadership levels”.

The Indian nationals have been under the detention of Qatari authorities for over three months.

It is learnt that Qatari authorities have not yet officially conveyed to India the ground for their detention.

The detained Indians were working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services which is a private firm. The men could speak to their family members on a few occasions.