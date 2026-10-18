Egypt approves sending troops to Saudi amid Houthi attacks

Cairo: Egypt’s National Defence Council has approved sending military forces to Saudi Arabia on a defensive mission, Egyptian MP Mostafa Bakry announced on Sunday, October 18. Parliamentary authorisation is still pending, with a vote potentially scheduled for Tuesday, he said.

Bakry announced the decision on X following a meeting of the council chaired by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo. He said the council had approved the deployment and defined the mission assigned to the forces.

في الواحده من ظهر اليوم يعقد مجلس النواب المصري جلسة طارئه لبحث قرار السيد رئيس الجمهوريه القائد الأعلي للقوات المسلحه بإرسال قوات عسكريه إلي المملكه العربية السعوديه في مهمه دفاعيه. ، ومنذ قليل إنتهي مجلس الدفاع الوطني برئاسة السيد رئيس الجمهوريه ووافق علي إرسال القوات والمهمة… — مصطفى بكري (@BakryMP) October 18, 2026

The Egyptian House of Representatives is holding discussions over three days, from Sunday to Tuesday. Bakry attributed the extended proceedings to the number of lawmakers seeking to speak.

سبب استمرار جلسات مجلس النواب ليومين اخرين هو وجود عدد كبير من طالبي الكلمه ، ويحتمل التصويت علي تفويض السيد رئيس الجمهوريه بإرسال قوات عسكريه إلي السعوديه يوم الثلاثاء المقبل — مصطفى بكري (@BakryMP) October 18, 2026

The proposal follows Sisi’s statement on Saturday, October 17, that Egypt was prepared to take measures requested by Saudi Arabia to defend its security and sovereignty. Speaking at a graduation ceremony at the Egyptian Military Academy, he said any action would be defensive and undertaken at the Kingdom’s request.

Egypt pledges support for Saudi Arabia

In a statement following the council meeting, the Egyptian presidency pledged to provide Saudi Arabia with “all necessary and possible forms of support” to protect its security, resources and territorial integrity, as well as Islamic holy sites.

Cairo also called for closer coordination with regional and international partners to ease tensions and pursue diplomatic solutions to regional crises.

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Egypt and Saudi Arabia maintain close strategic and economic ties. Egypt previously joined the Saudi-led coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 in support of the internationally recognised government, although its combat role was limited.

Under Article 152 of Egypt’s Constitution, sending armed forces on a combat mission outside the country requires consultation with the National Defence Council and approval by a two-thirds majority of the House of Representatives.

Houthi attacks heighten regional tensions

Recent Houthi missile and drone attacks have reportedly targeted Saudi Arabia, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and facilities linked to state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco.

Renewed fighting between the Houthis and forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognised government following the collapse of a truce has heightened concerns about regional security and maritime navigation in the Gulf and Red Sea.