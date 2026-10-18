Saudi helicopter crash kills two as Houthis claim shootdown

Two officers were killed when a Saudi National Guard reconnaissance helicopter crashed in Najran on Sunday, October 18, as the Houthis claimed to have shot down a Saudi Apache helicopter near the border.

Turki Al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, said in a statement posted on X that the AH-6i reconnaissance helicopter crashed inside Saudi territory due to a technical malfunction.

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“We pray to Allah to bestow His vast mercy upon them, accept them among the righteous martyrs, and grant their families and loved ones patience and solace. To Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return,” the statement said.

pic.twitter.com/SN7CtsQR1F — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 18, 2026

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed in a post on X on Saturday, October 17, that the group’s forces had shot down a Saudi Apache helicopter near Najran.

Saree alleged that the aircraft was carrying out hostile actions against Houthi positions along the border when it was brought down using what he described as an appropriate weapon.

تمكنت قواتنا المسلحة بفضل الله وعونه من إسقاط طائرة أباتشي تابعة للعدو السعودي قبالة نجران وذلك أثناء قيامها بأعمال عدائية باتجاه مواقع قواتنا في الحدود، وتم إسقاطها بسلاح مناسب. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 17, 2026

Responding to the claim, Al-Maliki posted a photograph of Apache helicopters lined up on a tarmac on X.

“She will enter the field soon. Remember what she looks like, so you do not forget,” he wrote.

Houthis claim another reconnaissance aircraft shootdown

In a separate post on X on Sunday, Saree claimed that Houthi forces had shot down an armed “Karar” reconnaissance aircraft belonging to Saudi Arabia while it was conducting what he described as hostile operations in the airspace of Yemen’s Hodeidah Governorate.

Saree said the aircraft was brought down using appropriate weaponry. He claimed it was the fourth aircraft of this type to have been shot down since the start of the latest escalation and the seventh since it entered Yemeni airspace.

بفضل الله وعونه تمكنت قواتنا المسلحة من إسقاط طائرة استطلاع مسلح نوع "كاريال" تابعة للعدو السعودي أثناء قيامها بأعمال عدائية في أجواء محافظة حجة وتم إسقاطها بسلاح مناسب.

وتعتبر هذه هي الطائرة الرابعة التي يتم إسقاطها من هذا النوع منذ بدء التصعيد الأخير والسابعة منذ دخولها الأجواء… — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 17, 2026

Coalition reports interception of missiles and drones

In separate posts on X on Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition reported intercepting and destroying two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis towards Khamis Mushait.

The coalition also reported intercepting and destroying drones in the Riyadh region and the Eastern Province.

This comes amid a recent escalation in attacks and heightened security concerns in Saudi Arabia, with the Saudi-led coalition reporting the interception of missiles and drones targeting different parts of the Kingdom.