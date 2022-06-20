Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan leaders discuss regional, int’l issues

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 20th June 2022 1:46 pm IST
Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan leaders discuss regional, int'l issues
From left, King Abdullah II of Jordan, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt and King Hamad of Bahrain meet in Sharm El Sheikh. Photo: Egyptian presidency

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has held a meeting with visiting Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Jordanian King Abdullah II in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh on cooperation in various fields as well as regional and international issues.

The three leaders discussed “mutual coordination towards various issues of common concern in addition to the latest developments on the regional and international arenas and the challenges facing the region,” said the Egyptian presidency in a statement on Sunday.

They stressed it is important to bolster the “brotherly and strategic” relationship between the three countries to higher levels to achieve common goals and interests, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

They also welcomed the upcoming summit to be hosted by Saudi Arabia in July, comprising leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and the US, said the statement.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button