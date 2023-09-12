Egypt bans female students from wearing niqab in schools

Cairo: In a significant move, the Egyptian governmenthas issued a decision banning female students from wearing niqab— a veil that covers the face worn by Muslim women— in schools.

The decision will be effective from the beginning of the new academic year, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday, September 30.

Education Minister Reda Hegazy made the announcement on Monday, September 11, adding that female students would still have the right to choose to wear the headscarf, but insisted that it should not cover their faces.

Also Read France imposes ban on abaya in schools

He also said that the child’s guardian should be aware of his choice, and that it should be done without any external pressure.

The decision to ban the niqab in Egyptian schools sparked responses on social media platforms, and while some expressed their rejection of the decision, others declared their support for it.

قرار جرئ ومميز للحكومة المصرية



حظر النقاب في المدارس، والتأكد من موافقة ولي الأمر على حجاب ابنته..



النقاب بالأصل عادة يهودية قديمة، منشأها البابليين القدماء ، ثم دخلت التراث بفعل فاعل وتبناها المذهب الحنبلي كملبس إسلامي دونا عن بقية المذاهب..



قرار وزارة التعليم يراعي جانب… pic.twitter.com/tBgrTgvXWf — سامح عسكر (@sameh_asker) September 11, 2023

وماعلاقة النقاب والشعر بالتربية والتعليم

أليس هناك أزهر ودار إفتاء

أهتم يارضا بك بدخل المدرسين بدل ماهم دايرين على بيوت الناس يقلبوهم.اهتم بالكثافات اللى وصلت فوق ال100طالب فى الفصل الواحد

اهتم بالأنشطة وافرغ طاقة الشباب بدل اتجاهم السيئ..

نظافة دورات المياه للطلبة ولاد الناس https://t.co/IOqrrjnoLV — خالد الجبالى (@aljabalaa55255) September 11, 2023

تنتقدون فرنسا العلمانيه الغير مسلمه انها منعت النقاب واللي كل المسلمين اللي فيها مهاجرين مابين مصر العربيه المسلمه ايضا منعت النقاب في المدارس ليش ما تصير نفس الحمله..!!



لذلك كل حملات العرب والمسلميين الشعبيه تفشل بسبب انها تقوم من خلال ردات الافعال الغير مدروسه من خلال العوام. — Ahmad Kh. Alenezi (@ahmad788) September 11, 2023

غالبا قرارات الدول الداخلية ما اتكلم فيها … بس منع ارتداء النقاب في مدارس مصر قرار نفسي افهم الحكمة منه !

المعلمة المنقبة مش زائرة مجهولة هي موظفة معروفة الهوية لكل زملاءها اذا في حرج من بقاءها مع المدرسين خصصوا غرفة للسيدات … انا ارفض فرض تغطية الوجه ع احد لكن حظره نهائيا تدخل… https://t.co/tjSIfXidkN — ليلى القحطاني (@sultanah_ff) September 11, 2023

There has been an ongoing debate about wearing the niqab in schools for many years in Egypt.

A number of public and private institutions across Egypt already impose a ban on wearing the niqab.

Cairo University has banned faculty members from wearing face veils since 2015, a rule that was upheld by an Egyptian court in 2020.