Egypt bans rapper Travis Scott from performing at Giza pyramids

The musician's syndicate oversees all matters relating to live or recorded music in Egypt. They claimed on Tuesday that the genre of Scott's hip-hop rap goes against the country’s “traditions” at times.

Travis Scott will not face criminal charges in Astroworld tragedy
Rapper Travis Scott

Egyptian musicians syndicate banned the live music concert of US rapper Travis Scott at the Giza pyramids.

The syndicate, which oversees all matters related to live or recorded music in Egypt, claimed on Tuesday that the genre of Scott’s hip-hop rap goes against the country’s ‘traditions’.

Egypt authorities also opposed the stage show, and said it was an attempt to rewrite Egypt’s history, finding fault with African-American movements that claim cultural affiliation with the ancient Egyptian pharaohs.

Netizens also launched a campaign and demanded the ban on Scott’s concert, citing the American rapper’s Afrocentrism, which highlights the role of Black Africans in shaping humanity and destroying the history of Egypt.

After examining the opinions expressed on social platforms and the positions of the artist, the syndicate has found images and documented information about the strange rituals Travis Scott performs, which they termed as anti-culture and tradition of Egypt.

The cancellation of Scott’s concert follows the Egyptians’ furious response to the arrival of a Netflix docudrama about Cleopatra. In the series, the Egyptian queen is played by a black actress, which is being viewed as cultural appropriation, and a glossing over of the presence of non-Black Egyptians in ancient Egypt.

