Published: 1st May 2022 11:11 am IST
Egypt: Eight children killed in tricycle accident in Nile Delta
Cairo: At least eight children were killed on Saturday as a passenger tricycle overturned and sank in an irrigation channel in Egypt’s Nile Delta province of Beheira, said the country’s public prosecution in a statement.

The eight were among 12 passengers riding the tricycle on their way home from work at a factory in a town in Beheira, north of the capital Cairo, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

The other four survived the accident.

The prosecution detained and interrogated the 19-year-old tricycle driver on charges of involuntary manslaughter and driving an unqualified and unlicensed vehicle in a poor condition. He was also suspected of involvement in human trafficking and using child labour.

