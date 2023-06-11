Egypt: Imposing entry visa on Sudanese regulatory, not restrictive

Over 2,00,000 Sudanese citizens have entered Egypt since the beginning of the crisis

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 11th June 2023 11:40 am IST
Egypt: Imposing entry visa on Sudanese regulatory, not restrictive
Cairo: The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has said that the move to impose an entry visa on Sudanese aims to regulate, not restrict, their entry to Egypt.

“These measures aim to set a regulatory framework for the entry of Sudanese brothers into Egypt, after more than 50 days of the crisis, and are not intended to prevent or limit the number of Sudanese citizens entering the country,” said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid on Saturday in a statement.

Abu Zeid’s remarks came in reply to the inquiry of some reporters over the decision made by Egypt earlier on Saturday to impose an entry visa on Sudanese citizens entering the neighbouring country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sudan has been locked in internal military clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since mid-April.

Over 2,00,000 Sudanese citizens have entered Egypt since the beginning of the crisis, with five million already in Egypt before the crisis, according to the statement.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

