Egypt: Poet Galal El-Behairy suspends hunger strike as health deteriorates

Cairo: Egyptian poet Galal El-Behairy, who has been detained for over five years, has suspended a hunger strike after 89 days due to his deteriorating health.

On June 1, Galal El-Behairy, started a total hunger strike to demand his release from prison.

On March 5, El-Behairy started a partial hunger strike.

Taking to Twitter, PEN International wrote,

“PEN International has learned that imprisoned poet #GalalElBehairy has suspended his hunger strike after 89 days due to his deteriorating health.” “We remain gravely concerned for his health and reiterate calls for his immediate and unconditional release.”

#GalalElBehairy's health has significantly worsened, forcing him to suspend his hunger strike after 89 days, incl 3 without fluids. We reiterate our calls on @AlsisiOfficial to immediately release him and hold #HamadaElSawy @EgyptianPPO responsible for his arbitrary detention. https://t.co/ItJnVWKew4 — Mina Thabet (@minathabet1) June 5, 2023

Behairy was arrested on March 3, 2018, at Cairo airport, after the release of a song, Balaha, based on his poem which indirectly insulted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the former defence minister who came to power after a military coup in 2013.

In July 2018, a military court sentenced him to three years in prison with hard labour for a collection of poems deemed “an insult to the military institution and its leaders.”

El-Behairy finished his sentence in 2021 but remained detained by the authorities until the Supreme State Security Prosecution charged him with “joining a terrorist group and spreading false news.”