Egypt: Detained poet Galal El-Behairy begins total hunger strike

Egyptian poet Galal El-Behairy, who has been detained for over five years, has started a total hunger strike to demand his release from prison.

The Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms (ECRF) said that El-Behairy resorted to the hunger strike in his confinement as of today (Thursday) “as part of his escalation to demand his release, after five years of imprisonment.”

Citing a letter from El-Behairy, ECRF indicated that he had decided to start a full-fledged hunger strike “due to the poor conditions in the prison, the ban on pens and papers, the 24-hour continuous lighting and limited visit time which was reduced to 20 minutes.”

“I will continue to strike until I regain my freedom by going out, alive or not,” El-Behairy’s letter read, according to ECRF.

Taking to Twitter, the prominent human rights activist in Egypt, Mahienour Al-Masry, expressed solidarity with El-Behairy.

“For 24 hours, I will stand in solidarity with Jalal by abstaining from food.. Get Jalal out, because poetry is not a crime.”

PEN International tweeted,

“Today, @pen_int and @englishpen launch a Twitter Storm calling on the @EgyptianPPO to immediately release imprisoned poet #GalalElBehairy who today has escalated his hunger strike, now refusing fluids. Help us to #FreeGalal, join our twitter storm today! #SaveGalal #FreeThemAll.”

On March 5, El-Behairy started a partial hunger strike.

Behairy was arrested on March 3, 2018 at Cairo airport, after the release of a song, Balaha, based on his poem which indirectly insulted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the former defence minister who came to power after a military coup in 2013.

In July 2018, a military court sentenced him to three years in prison with hard labour for a collection of poems deemed “an insult to the military institution and its leaders.”

El-Behairy finished his sentence in 2021 but remained detained by the authorities until the Supreme State Security Prosecution charged him with “joining a terrorist group and spreading false news.”

Human rights organizations estimate about 60,000 the number of political detainees in Egypt since President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi assumed power in 2014.

جلال البحيري، شاعر مصري كمل خمس سنين سجن بسبب كتابته للشعر، جلال اتحبس احتياطي في قضية واخلى سبيله منها وقضى حكم عسكري في قضية تانية وبعدها تم إعادة تدويره في قضية جديدة، جلال بيتعاقب عشان شاعر حر وبشكل أساسي عشان ألف اغنية#الحرية_لجلال_البحيري #FreeGalal #FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/ytbQT15YmP — Wael Hafez (@wael_hafez) June 1, 2023