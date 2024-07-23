Egypt is important, valued strategic partner of India: Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday attended an event here marking the National Day celebrations of Egypt and said India is committed to take forward the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Describing Egypt as an important and valued strategic partner, Jaishankar conveyed best wishes to the Government and people of Egypt.

Jaishankar said that the longstanding relationship between India and Egypt has intensified in recent years and referred to the visit of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest of Republic Day in 2023 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent visit to Egypt with the bilateral relationship elevated to the strategic level.

“Indeed, in substance, activities and enthusiasm, we are both living up to the new nomenclature.

Our economic cooperation has been steadily diversifying, with both sides seeking new opportunities for mutual benefit. More than 50 Indian companies have already invested in various sectors of the Egyptian economy, with pharmaceuticals, electronics and green energy being focus sectors. Our IT industry too has been establishing partnerships that we hope to see grow in the times ahead,” Jaishankar said.

The minister said Egypt has also opened up as a market for India’s agro-exports, notably that of wheat.

He said defence collaboration has also grown in this very period.

“Since 2021, our Air Forces have held regular exercises bilaterally as well as in a larger format. Our Special Forces too are conducting their own exercises, most recently in January of this year. There are frequent and regular visits to Egyptian ports of Indian Naval Ships. And our defence industries are refreshing an old tradition through new activities and collaboration.”

He said as two old civilizations, it is natural that cultural cooperation occupies a prominent place in the relationship.

“We are cognizant that Yoga is enormously popular in Egypt. Prime Minister Modi himself referred to it during his Yoga address on the last International Day of Yoga. There is an interest as well in learning Indian languages and interactions between our Universities remain strong,” he said.

“When it comes to world affairs, Indian and Egyptian diplomats have a long tradition of working closely. And I was just discussing that with Ambassador as we came in, we appreciated that Egypt participated in the G20 during the Indian presidency,” he added.

Jaishankar said India strongly supported Egypt’s membership of the BRICS.

“We value our collaboration in the context of the India-Africa Forum Summit process. I should add that I personally enjoyed a very warm and comfortable working relationship with my then counterpart, Minister Sameh Shoukry. I look forward to establishing the same with his successor,” Jaishankar said.

“Let me reiterate my Government’s commitment to take our strategic partnership forward,” he added.

He said the bilateral ties have witnessed a discernible upswing during the tenure of Ambassador Wael Mohamed Awad Hamed.