Egypt leads Arab countries in wind, solar energy production

Cairo: Egypt leads Arab countries in the production of wind power and solar energy, according to the Egyptian Cabinet’s Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

This came in the infographic published by the Information Center, during which it monitors the main points addressed in the “Global Energy Monitor” report, in June 2022, on the situation of renewable energy in the Arab region, and its expectations during the coming period.

Egypt comes first in a list of Arab countries in the production of wind power and solar energy; with a production of 3.5 gigawatts.

In 2024, production is expected to reach 6.8 gigawatts, including 1.6 gigawatt capacity of wind power and 1.9 gigawatts capacity of solar energy.

The country is followed by the UAE with about 2.6 gigawatts, then Morocco with about 1.9 gigawatts, Jordan with about 1.7 gigawatts and Saudi Arabia has a production volume of 0.78 gigawatts.

Egypt is one of the first countries to establish wind power plants since 2000, as it is at the forefront of the Arab countries in the field of renewable energy. Egypt will start operating the Ain Sukhna green hydrogen plant, which is expected to start operating in conjunction with the COP27 conference in November 2022.