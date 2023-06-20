Egypt Prez, EU foreign policy chief discuss ties, issues of mutual concerns

Sisi highlighted the diverse and longstanding ties between the two sides.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 20th June 2023 3:16 pm IST
Egypt Prez, EU foreign policy chief discuss ties, issues of mutual concerns
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi met with visiting EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, discussing bilateral relations and regional hotspot issues.

During their meeting, Sisi highlighted the diverse and longstanding ties between the two sides, and Egypt’s willingness to continue cooperation with the bloc, according to an Egyptian presidency statement on Monday.

For his part, Borrell lauded the good bilateral relations, and the crucial role played by Egypt in keeping regional security and stability, which makes Egypt a key and valued strategic partner of the EU and its members, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Egypt executes man accused of murdering univ student who refused to marry him

Borrell praised Egypt for hosting Sudanese refugees and exerting efforts to restore calm and consolidate a ceasefire, said the statement.

The two leaders agreed to continue their cooperation in illegal migration and counter-terrorism, coordination on the Sudan conflict as well as other issues of mutual concerns, and agreed to put more efforts into pursuing the Palestinian cause.

The talks also touched on the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 20th June 2023 3:16 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button