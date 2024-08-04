Egypt raises alarm over escalating tensions following assassination of Hamas chief Haniyeh

Egypt has expressed profound concern over the dangerously escalating tensions in the Middle East and its potential impacts on Lebanon’s security and stability.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdelatty, on a phone call on Saturday, August 3, spoke with Lebanon’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, and expressed his concerned effort to prevent the worst situation and avoid the expansion of confrontations, which could lead to severe repercussions for the security and stability of the region, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Abdelatty affirmed Egypt’s support for Lebanon in confronting the threats surrounding it during the phone call.

Also Read Countries ask citizens to leave Lebanon amid tensions between Israel, Hezbollah

He highlighted Egypt’s intensive communication with all relevant and active parties to contain the ongoing escalation and protect the interests of the Lebanese people.

The Egyptian government is alarmed by the rapidly deteriorating regional situation, particularly after the recent assassination of Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran’s capital Tehran, and Hezbollah’s top leaders.

Meanwhile, many countries, including the UK, Sweden, Jordan, and the US, have asked their citizens to depart from Lebanon in light of the escalating crisis between Israel and Hezbollah.