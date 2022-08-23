Egypt, Saudi and Greece to submit tripartite bid to host FIFA WC 2030

Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Greece are planning to submit a tripartite bid to host FIFA World Cup in 2030. Earlier this month Egypt’s sports and youth minister Ashraf Sobhi finalised the plan with the two countries.

Sobhi stressed that the ministry would build a large stadium in El Alamein to fulfil the requirements of a host nation, and to enhance the sports infrastructure in the country. If the bid is successful it will be the first time the tournament is held across three continents Europe, Africa and Asia.

It is to be noted that the 2002 world cup was hosted by Japan, and South Korea was the first time the FIFA world cup was jointly hosted by two countries. “The Egyptian state has the capabilities that qualify it to host the World Cup, but this issue still needs to be reviewed” Sobhi was quoted as saying by Akhbar Elyom.