Egypt sends new batch of humanitarian aid to Lebanon

Cairo: Egypt has sent a plane carrying 22 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Lebanon to support the country amid ongoing “Israeli aggression,” the Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced in a statement.

The aid, which arrived on Wednesday at Beirut airport earlier in the day, included food and other relief supplies to be delivered to the displaced to “alleviate their burden,” according to the statement.

The ministry said it is sparing no effort to coordinate with all state authorities to address the consequences of the Israeli war against Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

“At the political level, Egypt is continuing its efforts and contacts aimed at reaching an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire. At the relief level, Egypt has sent 44 tonnes of aid and will continue to provide all possible support to the Lebanese government and people,” it added.

So far, Egypt has evacuated 590 citizens from Lebanon, according to the statement.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has been conducting intensive strikes on Lebanon in a sharp escalation with Hezbollah, inflicting heavy casualties and mass displacement.

According to Lebanese authorities, the death toll from Israeli attacks across Lebanon since the beginning of the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict on October 8, 2023, has reached 2,367, with injuries up to 11,088 and the number of displaced persons nearing 1.2 million.