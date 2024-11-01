Egyptian army denies reports about helping Israel in military operations

The Press Center characterised the reports as false, stating they were spread by "anti-country voices" aiming to undermine Egypt's historic support for the Palestinian people and their cause.

Published: 1st November 2024 10:36 am IST
Egyptian Military Spokesman Gharib Abdel-Hafez
Cairo: The Egyptian armed forces refuted claims circulating on social media that they were involved in supporting Israel’s military operations.

The army said in a post on the platform X that “there is no form of cooperation with Israel.”

The statement followed earlier remarks from Egypt’s Press Center citing a high-level source, which dismissed media reports alleging that Alexandria Port had received a shipment of military supplies for Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

The reports claimed that a German vessel, the MV Kathrin, had docked with eight containers holding approximately 150,000 kg of RDX explosives intended for Israeli Military Industries, part of Israel’s largest defence company, Elbit Systems.

The Press Center characterised the reports as false, stating they were spread by “anti-country voices” aiming to undermine Egypt’s historic support for the Palestinian people and their cause.

