Sadio Mane becomes 1st int’l volunteer for Saudi Arabia’s top aid agency

Sadio Mane, a Senegalese national team captain and Al-Nassr player, became the first foreign international player to volunteer with the Saudi Arabia‘s top aid agency King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief).

This announcement comes as Mane on Thursday, October 31, visited KSRelief, where he met with the center’s general supervisor, Abdullah Al-Rabeeah.

In a post on X, KSRelief expresses gratitude to the Saudi Football Federation for their support and encouragement of initiatives promoting humanitarian and relief work.

بادرة رائعة من اللاعب ساديو ماني تتمثل بزيارة #مركز_الملك_سلمان_للإغاثة، التقى خلالها بمعالي المشرف العام على المركز الدكتور عبدالله الربيعة ليكون أول لاعب دولي أجنبي يتطوع مع المركز، كل الشكر للاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم على دعمهم وتشجيعهم لهذه المبادرات والمشاركات التي تترك أثراً… pic.twitter.com/7ZSp8cKD5D — مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة (@KSRelief) October 31, 2024

Mane is well-known for his humanitarian efforts and social challenges, including building a mosque and donating 250,000 euros to rebuild a school in his town.

He also donated 45,000 euros to aid COVID-19 patients and built a gas station in his town, among other humanitarian efforts.

Currently, Mane is preparing for a crucial match against Al Hilal in the ninth round of the Roshen League on Friday evening, November 1.

In August 2023, Mane left Bayern Munich to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Nassr.

About KSRelief

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz established the KSRelief in 2015, with Al Rabeeah as its Supervisor General.

KSRelief is a humanitarian organization that operates in 46 global countries, primarily focusing on relief efforts in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.