Egyptian, Indonesian leaders discuss Gaza war, enhancing ties

Sisi briefed Prabowo on Egypt's efforts to mediate a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and provide humanitarian aid to its residents.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 13th April 2025 1:22 pm IST
Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi hold signed cooperation documents during a bilateral agreement ceremony in Cairo.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (left) with the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, show a joint statement document containing an agreement to form a strategic partnership at the Al Ittihadiya Palace, Cairo, on Saturday, April 12. Photo: X

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi held talks with visiting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Cairo, discussing developments in the Gaza Strip and elevating bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

Sisi briefed Prabowo on Egypt’s efforts to mediate a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and provide humanitarian aid to its residents, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Both sides emphasised the need to begin the reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip without displacing its people, leading to a comprehensive and permanent solution based on the principles of international legitimacy,” according to the Egyptian presidency.

They hoped such a solution would guarantee the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Sisi and Prabowo also talked about bilateral ties.

“The two presidents signed a declaration to elevate bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership, and discussed ways to strengthen ties to meet the aspirations of their peoples,” the statement said.

According to Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), trade between Egypt and Indonesia reached $1.7 billion in 2024, up from $1.6 billion in 2023. Egyptian exports to Indonesia totalled $151 million, an increase from $137 million in 2023, while imports from Indonesia rose to $1.6 billion from $1.5 billion the previous year.

The talks also covered enhancing defence cooperation through training, capacity-building, and exchanging expertise, particularly in light of regional and global challenges that require closer coordination between friendly nations.

They also discussed ways to “enhance defence cooperation” in light of the mounting regional and international challenges.

