Egyptian journalist Amr Adeeb obtains Saudi cirizenship

He expressed gratitude to King Salman, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for this honor.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th November 2023 8:55 pm IST
Egyptian journalist Amr Adeeb obtains Saudi cirizenship
Egyptian journalist Amr Adeeb

Amr Adeeb, a renowned Egyptian journalist, announced that he has obtained Saudi citizenship in addition to his Egyptian nationality.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Adeeb, on MBC Egypt’s Al-Hekaya programme, said, “Recently, I have been granted Saudi citizenship… Now I am a citizen with Egyptian and Saudi citizenship.”

He expressed gratitude to King Salman, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for this honor.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Season attracts 5M visitors since its launch

Adeeb pointed out that he has spent 30 years of his media career associated with Saudi institutions and added, “I am happy with this honor.”

“I hope to be a bridge between two pivotal countries in the Arab world: Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and aim to strengthen their relations,” he added.

Saudi Arabia has passed a law allowing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to grant citizenship to selected individuals following a proposal from the Minister of Interior this year.

In January this year, a royal law was issued to approve the amendment of Article Eight of the Saudi Nationality Law, allowing the Prime Minister to grant citizenship.

The law was officially implemented on March 13, as confirmed by the Makkah region’s official X account, quoting the Ministry of Interior.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th November 2023 8:55 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button