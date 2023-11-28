Egyptian journalist Amr Adeeb obtains Saudi cirizenship

Amr Adeeb, a renowned Egyptian journalist, announced that he has obtained Saudi citizenship in addition to his Egyptian nationality.

Adeeb, on MBC Egypt’s Al-Hekaya programme, said, “Recently, I have been granted Saudi citizenship… Now I am a citizen with Egyptian and Saudi citizenship.”

He expressed gratitude to King Salman, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for this honor.

Adeeb pointed out that he has spent 30 years of his media career associated with Saudi institutions and added, “I am happy with this honor.”

“I hope to be a bridge between two pivotal countries in the Arab world: Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and aim to strengthen their relations,” he added.

أشكر خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وسمو ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان على التكرم بمنحي الجنسية السعودية.. هذه مسؤولية كبيرة بأن أكون أحد الجسور بين دولتين محوريتين في المنطقة

Saudi Arabia has passed a law allowing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to grant citizenship to selected individuals following a proposal from the Minister of Interior this year.

In January this year, a royal law was issued to approve the amendment of Article Eight of the Saudi Nationality Law, allowing the Prime Minister to grant citizenship.

The law was officially implemented on March 13, as confirmed by the Makkah region’s official X account, quoting the Ministry of Interior.