Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Season attracts 5M visitors since its launch

The Riyadh Season 2023, an entertainment and tourist festival in Saudi Arabia, has attracted five million visitors in just a month of its launch.

The announcement was made on X by the head of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Alalsheikh.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Fury vs Usyk undisputed heavyweight fight set for Feb 17

The fourth edition of the Riyadh season, under the theme “Big Time”, kicked off on October 28, promising an extensive range of global entertainment experiences.

في أقل من شهر بس … #موسم_الرياض يستقبل 5 مليون زائر ❤️😍🇸🇦 #RiyadhSeason is on fire

In less than a month, we've already welcomed 5 million visitors ❤️😍🇸🇦



تعرفوا على تفاصيل الفعاليات 👇

Check all the amazing experiences waiting for you https://t.co/oumacf4Pbh#BigTime pic.twitter.com/RG59SR05Gx — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) November 26, 2023

The event, known for its diverse and world-class entertainment, has consistently exceeded expectations over its three-year history, captivating audiences with a variety of engaging activities.

The season’s visitor count is predicted to double in the coming weeks due to the daily addition of engaging activities.

Also Read Dubai tops in Mideast on Global Power City Index 2023

It offers a variety of exhibitions, festivals, boxing matches, and other events that cater to various interests.

The Riyadh Season is a Saudi Tourism Authority initiative aimed at boosting tourism in the country under the Vision 2030 agenda.

حضور كبير والزوار مستانسين بالفعاليات الترفيهية والألعاب المتنوعة في #وندر_جاردن 🎢🤩👏



Visitors enjoying their time at #WonderGarden within the beauty and various activities around 🎢🤩❤️



Book your ticket and enjoy 🎟️

احجز زيارتك واستمتع بالفعاليات الآن 🎟️… pic.twitter.com/hm2RyGuJAw — موسم الرياض | Riyadh Season (@RiyadhSeason) November 18, 2023