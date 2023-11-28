Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Season attracts 5M visitors since its launch

The fourth edition of the Riyadh season, under the theme "Big Time", promising an extensive range of global entertainment experiences.

Saudi: Riyadh Season attracts 5M visitors since its launch
Photo: Riyadh Season/X

The Riyadh Season 2023, an entertainment and tourist festival in Saudi Arabia, has attracted five million visitors in just a month of its launch.

The announcement was made on X by the head of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Alalsheikh.

The fourth edition of the Riyadh season, under the theme “Big Time”, kicked off on October 28, promising an extensive range of global entertainment experiences.

The event, known for its diverse and world-class entertainment, has consistently exceeded expectations over its three-year history, captivating audiences with a variety of engaging activities.

The season’s visitor count is predicted to double in the coming weeks due to the daily addition of engaging activities.

It offers a variety of exhibitions, festivals, boxing matches, and other events that cater to various interests.

The Riyadh Season is a Saudi Tourism Authority initiative aimed at boosting tourism in the country under the Vision 2030 agenda.

