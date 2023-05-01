Egyptian mother kills 5-yr-old son, cooks and eats parts of his head

Cairo: A horrific crime shook the Egyptian street on Friday, as a mother killed her 5-year-old son, then cooked his corpse and ate parts of his head, local media reported.

A woman identified as 29-year-old Hanaa, separated from her husband for about 3 years, had been living alone with her son in her own house in the village belonging to the Faqous Center in Sharkia Governorate.

According to Egyptian Daily Cairo 24, Hanaa was arrested by the police after her son’s body parts were found in buckets at her home.

The accused confirmed in the investigations that she did not intend to kill her child, and said that she “tried to eat his head so that he would not leave her forever”.

The security source familiar with the investigations revealed to Masrawy that the mother suffers from a mental illness.

It is reported that the mother was referred to the Public Prosecution Office, which requested investigations by the security services about the incident, the burial of the remainder of the child’s body, and the assignment of a medical committee to conduct a medical examination on the mother.