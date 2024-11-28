Egyptian President, Qatari PM meet on Gaza ceasefire efforts

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held talks in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss joint efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement released by the Egyptian presidency.

During the meeting, they also discussed efforts to release hostages and detainees, as well as the delivery of relief aid into the Gaza Strip, the statement added.

They stressed the importance of concerted efforts to support the Palestinian people and preserve their legitimate rights to establish an independent, sovereign state in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, and to safeguard the Palestinian national interest.

They also called for serious steps to provide necessary humanitarian support to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Qatari Prime Minister expressed his country’s appreciation for Egypt’s ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

He added that Qatar looks forward to enhancing the outcomes of the ministerial conference that Cairo will host, which aims to strengthen the humanitarian response in Gaza as an effective step in supporting the Palestinian people.