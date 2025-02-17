Egyptian Prez, Jewish Congress chief discuss Mideast stability

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and President of the World Jewish Congress Ronald S. Lauder discussed ways to restore stability in the Middle East.

During a meeting in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Sunday, al-Sisi affirmed that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the sole guarantor for achieving lasting peace, Xinhua news agency reported.

He reiterated the critical need to launch the reconstruction process of the Gaza Strip, rejecting any forced displacement of its inhabitants from their lands.

The Egyptian president also confirmed that Egypt is developing a comprehensive plan in this regard.

Lauder said in a statement following the meeting that he looks forward to the Egyptian-Arab proposal on Gaza, stressing that peace is the only hope that shall prevail through the two-state solution.

He underscored Egypt’s significance, noting that Egyptian-American relations are key for stability in the region and the World Jewish Congress supports all efforts aimed at maintaining stability and peace in the region.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had proposed that the United States should take control of Gaza and that the Palestinians be relocated to neighboring Jordan and Egypt, a plan that has been widely rejected by Arab countries in the region.

Trump later threatened that the US “could conceivably withhold aid” from Jordan and Egypt if the two countries did not agree to receive Palestinians.